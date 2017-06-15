Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/15/17

Matthews: If Trump's innocent, he needs to stop acting guilty

If Donald Trump is guilty of consorting with Moscow last year, his behavior these months makes sense. He's simply doing whatever he can to throw a wrench into the works. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Witch Hunt:' Trump slams reports he's under investigation
What it means if Trump is under investigation
1 day 26 min ago
Ari Melber: Everything has changed for Trump
4 hours 23 min ago
Sen. Flake on harsh rhetoric: 'We've gotta lead by example'
2 hours 55 min ago
After slamming Clinton, it's Trump who is under investigation
3 hours 20 min ago
GOP Rep: We’re going against each other right now
Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that curbs Trump's power
Trump says Scalise in 'difficult' condition
9 hours 10 min ago
GOP Rep.: Mueller has the confidence of Dems and Republicans
10 hours 46 min ago
Joe: Heated rhetoric in this country must calm down

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL