Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/06/17

How would you like to walk into a room with someone who knows everything bad about you? This is Donald Trump walking into the room tomorrow morning with Vladimir Putin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Will Trump press Putin on 2016 election interference?
1 hour 39 min ago
Matthews: If Trump did anything wrong, Putin knows all of it
41 min 9 sec ago
Protesters clash with police as Trump arrives for G-20
Dems to Trump: 'Dereliction of duty' not to confront Putin
What's it like negotiating with Putin?
1 hour 19 min ago
Trump says he inherited a mess. What's the rest of the world think?
Trump: 'Europe must do more' in our common defense
Klobuchar: Trump shouldn't 'pussyfoot' around the law
Kentucky rejects WH voter data request
On foreign soil, Trump rips U.S. intel, press and Obama

