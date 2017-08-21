Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/21/17

Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's...

Chris Matthews predicts that President Trump’s speech on Afghanistan will go against his campaign promise to “end stupid wars.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump expected to outline new Afghanistan strategy
1 hour 26 min ago
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?
42 min 27 sec ago
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
1 hour 12 min ago
Who's on Steve Bannon's enemy list?
1 hour 41 min ago
Trump looks at the solar eclipse without glasses
3 hours 19 min ago
ACLU will no longer defend hate groups protesting with firearms
Collins: 'Too difficult to say' if Trump will be 2020 nominee
Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and make friends
MaddowBlog: WH aide: 'You have no idea how much crazy stuff we kill'
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL