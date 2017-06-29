Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/29/17

Matthews: How do we trust Trump when he makes judgments like this

Why is the President of the United States going to war with a TV anchor team? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Congress reacts to Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ tweets
WSJ report suggests Flynn involvement in Clinton emails
3 hours 13 min ago
Sen. Collins: ‘Disappointed and dismayed’ by Trump tweet
3 hours 44 min ago
Gary Cohn: 'We can't solve every issue in health care bill'
11 hours 42 min ago
What does the new health care bill mean for the states?
3 hours 49 min ago
Nicolle: GOP will be linked with misogyny if no one confronts Trump
Senate GOP consider keeping some health care tax on wealthy
Sen. Collins: 'Health care bill needs a major overhaul'
Rand Paul: Medicaid is not being taken away
Trump aims Twitter attack on Morning Joe hosts

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL