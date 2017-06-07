MSNBC Live 06/07/17

Matthews: Comey's testimony reads like a loyalty ritual

This is the same question we've had here for months. Why all this talk about immunity and taking the 5th and executive privilege if he has nothing to hide? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

