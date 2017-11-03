Hardball with Chris Matthews 11/03/17

Matthews: Bobby was a leader who united

Through all these months of nasty political tweets, cynicism and social division, Chris believe America can benefit from a revival of the spirit. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

