Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/13/17

Kushner under fire for revising security documents, adding...

Investigators are trying to determine whether Kushner aided the Russian disinformation campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lewandowski: Notion of Trump campaign, Russia collusion is 'preposterous'
2 hours 57 min ago
Trump: Trump Jr.'s meeting 'standard in politics'
1 hour 13 min ago
Kushner revises security documents, adding more than 100 names
54 min 23 sec ago
Revised Senate health bill keeps deep Medicaid cuts
43 min 3 sec ago
Trump tells French First Lady she's 'in such good shape'
Newest health care bill loses two GOP Senators’ support
6 hours 27 min ago
GOP Sen: New health care bill gives states a 'better bang for their buck'
2 hours 48 min ago
President defends Trump Jr.: 'It's called opposition research'
GOP in crisis over Trump Jr.-Russia email revelation
Trump adviser: Kushner's security clearance hasn't changed

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL