Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/24/17

Kushner downplays meeting with Russians

Jared Kushner denied colluding with the Russians today, but didn't deny meeting with them. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump considers replacing AG Sessions with Cruz, Giuliani
4 hours 44 min ago
Kushner blames aide for omissions on document he signed 4 times
5 hours 3 min ago
McCain returning to Senate for critical health care vote
4 hours 22 min ago
Wyden on what Kushner didn't say to Senators on Russia
5 hours 34 min ago
New facts uncovered about Trump FBI pick as confirmation vote looms
6 hours 6 min ago
Trump: GOP close to passing Obamacare replacement
Murphy: GOP secrecy on health care bill is bananas
Rep. Swalwell: 'Sessions should go...for other reasons'
GOP Rep.: I'd duel female senators if they were men
Kushner downplays meeting with Russians

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL