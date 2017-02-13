Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/13/17

Knives out for Flynn

Philip Rucker, Eugene Robinson and Christopher Ruddy join Chris Matthews to discuss President Trump “evaluating” Mike Flynn’s position as national security adviser. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: Trump has 'full confidence' in Flynn
4 hours 43 min ago
Adam Schiff: If allegations are true, Flynn has to go
8 hours 38 min ago
Morning Joe: What Miller said 'should worry everyone'
14 hours 8 min ago
Thousands fill streets for immigration rally in Wisconsin
7 hours 19 min ago
Comparing healthcare in America v. Canada
10 hours 2 min ago
MaddowBlog: White House's Flynn problem hits tipping point
Joe takes Stephen Miller 'to school' on law
Is there 'chaos' in the Trump White House?
Nearly 190,000 ordered to evacuate after dam failure
Sen. King: Trump doesn't get checks and balances

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL