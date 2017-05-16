Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/16/17

King: If there are tapes, we want those tapes

Senator Angus King talks with Chris Matthews about latest New York Times report that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation on Michael Flynn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
3 hours 9 min ago
Sen. King: If there are tapes, we want those tapes
1 hour 34 min ago
Schumer to Senate colleagues: ‘History is watching’
2 hours 21 min ago
Schiff responds to new Trump bombshell: ‘Enough is enough’
2 hours 40 min ago
GOP Rep: ‘Trump is not cut a break by anybody’
2 hours 23 min ago
Israel was source of Intel Trump shared with Russia, sources say
GOP Sen: It's ''weird' Trump disclosed to Russians
Sen. Reed: Trump-Russia meeting not ‘wholly appropriate’
FLASHBACK: Trump blasted Clinton over classified info
Joe to Paul Ryan: 'It's not enough to attack the media'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL