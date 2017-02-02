Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/02/17

Khan: I was hoping divisive rhetoric would end

Khizr Khan, John Brabender, Malcolm Nance and Evan Thomas debate the Trump’s executive order on immigration with students from American University. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: Trump is 'enacting policy on behalf of a nation'
1 hour 46 min ago
Trump to Prayer Breakfast: 'Pray' for Arnold's ratings
10 hours 18 min ago
Clinton campaign manager: 'Need to respect the result'
5 hours 25 min ago
Is Trump's foreign policy descending into chaos?
3 hours 22 min ago
Treasury Department easing sanctions on Russia
8 hours 6 min ago
GOP Senator: I'll vote against Betsy Devos
Would a wall really stop border crossings?
Trump foes speak out on fears, fighting back
Military launches investigation after Yemen raid
Dems forcing GOP to deal with broken system

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL