Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/17/17

Justice Department appoints special counsel in Russia probe

Chris Matthews brings in Senator Richard Blumenthal and Michael Schmidt, reporter for the New York Times, to discuss the Justice Department appointing a special counsel on the Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

House Dems Seek Vote to Create an Independent Commission for Russia probe

