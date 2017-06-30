Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/30/17

Joy Reid: Trump has been vulgar his whole adult life

More fallout from Trump's tweets and Republicans acknowledging that his behavior makes it harder to legislate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
13 hours 17 min ago
Is Trump breaking campaign promises on health care?
3 hours 31 min ago
Mika responds to Trump's tweets
13 hours 33 min ago
Gunman kills 1, wounds 6 at NYC hospital; then kills self
5 hours 9 min ago
Katy Tur's deep dive inside the Trump psyche
3 hours 11 min ago
Kris Kobach on voter-fraud panel: 'Why not look at the data'
The Trump resistance goes local
Sen. outlines proposal to unbundle repeal and replace efforts
GOP Gov. says repeal and delay 'doesn't sound like a good idea'
Trump: Repeal Obamacare, replace later

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL