John Kerry: ‘Earth isn’t winning’ in battle against climate change

In the United States, there is a new coalition of former presidents, military generals, and celebrities who will begin holding town hall meetings across the country urging Americans to combat climate change. The group is called "World War Zero." One of the founders of that group and Fmr. Secretary of State John Kerry says that, "America has an extraordinary record of breaking through, of setting the pace, of being first, and that's what we have to do right now. But we don't have the leadership calling us to that challenge."