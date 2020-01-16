John Brennan: Trump most ignorant, incompetent individual to hold presidency

John Brennan: Trump most ignorant, incompetent individual to hold presidency02:20
The new book "A Very Stable Genius" by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonig and Phil Rucker also details a president with a fundamental lack of understanding for basic geography. John Brennan says, "Well the book provides rich detail of what we have seen everyday for the last 3 years: That Donald Trump is the most ignorant as well as incompetent individual who has ever held the office of the presidency. I worked for 6 presidents."