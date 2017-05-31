Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/31/17

James Comey is ready for takeoff to testify

The panel discusses why James Comey didn't resign when he was asked to take a loyalty oath from Donald Trump. And covfefe?! What's that mean? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH gets camera shy amid possible staff shakeup
1 hour 23 min ago
Clinton: Russia likely had American help to 'weaponize' '16 leaks
3 hours 4 sec ago
Joe Biden 2020? PAC launch fuels speculation
1 hour 13 min ago
What can Comey legally say in public testimony?
1 hour 33 min ago
Spicer suggests Trump's 'covfefe' tweet was not a mistake
5 hours 1 min ago
Comey to testify in public next week
White House chaos: Deja vu all over again
VA Gov. candidate Perriello: We've built a 'grassroots army'
Sen. Franken: Griffin photo 'wrongheaded'
No job safe in White House, not even Kushner's: NYT

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL