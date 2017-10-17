Hardball with Chris Matthews 10/17/17

Is Trump’s tax plan only helping the rich?

Experts say the math doesn’t add up for the President’s tax plan to benefit the middle class, that the plan is tilted to the very top. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate subpoenas former Trump adviser Carter Page
Trump: Ask Gen. Kelly if he got a call from Obama
9 hours 12 min ago
Federal judge blocks latest Trump travel ban
'It's a show': Putin's rival on takes on his political future
7 hours 7 min ago
Mika: Trump hits 'rock bottom' by 'lying' about Gold Star families
13 hours 48 min ago
Cooper Hefner: Weinstein & Trump behavior is 'an abuse of power'
7 hours 27 min ago
Ex GOP Rep.: Republic might be 'better off' if Dems take Congress
21 hours 56 min ago
Why people often overlook Pence's extremism
Trump: Drug czar nominee withdraws his name
What Trump really thinks about religion

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL