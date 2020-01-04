Iran Deal Negotiator: Trump’s ‘reckless’ decision to scrap Iran Deal led to tensions

Iran Deal Negotiator: Trump’s ‘reckless’ decision to scrap Iran Deal led to tensions01:21
The Trump administration has hit Iranian proxies before, but yesterday's airstrike against the country's top general is the first direct confrontation with Iran itself. Iran Deal negotiator Rob Malley says, “We wouldn't be where we are today with threats in Iraq, threats to Americans, if it were not for the decision that the Trump Admin took, the reckless, shortsighted, and unnecessary decisions to throw away the nuclear deal."