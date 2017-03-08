Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/08/17

International Women’s Day and the Trump administration

Maria Teresa Kumar and Katie Packer discuss International Women’s Day and how it relates to President Trump’s immigration plan for mothers and children crossing the border. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Warren to Trump: Talk is cheap.
10 hours 9 min ago
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage
7 hours 45 min ago
MaddowBlog: AG Sessions can’t shake Russia controversy
Morning Joe: Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick
13 hours 53 min ago
GOP senator: I've seen no evidence of wiretapping
12 hours 28 min ago
How GOP bill would change Obamacare
Rand Paul: My plan would legalize freedom
Andrea Mitchell tries to get answers from Tillerson
Tim Kaine: Congress really needs to up our game
Pieces of Trump dossier check out

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL