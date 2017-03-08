Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/08/17
International Women’s Day and the Trump administration
Maria Teresa Kumar and Katie Packer discuss International Women’s Day and how it relates to President Trump’s immigration plan for mothers and children crossing the border. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
International Women’s Day and the Trump...
Rep. Castro on Russia: All Americans...
Sen. Murphy: GOP is putting 'entire...
Sen. Graham: Will subpoena information if...
Democratic Whip: 'I respect' deputy...
Sen. Warren: GOP healthcare plan is not...
Could immigration policies have harmful...
'Pass a clean repeal,' says GOP congressman
GOP senator: I have seen no evidence of...
Tim Kaine: Congress really needs to up our...
Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick...
Andrea Mitchell again tries to get answers...
Republicans divided over Republican health...
Trump wiretap claim overshadows GOP's...
Sen. Franken: No other conclusion,...
Lawrence on Trump: Lies can be impeachable...
Schiff seeks Trump dossier author testimony
Trump lawyer oversteps in FISA court outreach
Hawaii first to sue over new Trump travel ban
More pieces of Trump Russia dossier check out
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Donald Trump
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Rep. Castro on Russia: All Americans...
Sen. Murphy: GOP is putting 'entire...
Holocaust survivor learns about family...
GOP struggles to bridge disagreements over...
Sen. Graham: Will subpoena information if...
Democratic Whip: 'I respect' deputy...
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a...
Sen. Warren: GOP healthcare plan is not...
GOP senator: I have seen no evidence of...
Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick...
Sen. Franken: No other conclusion,...
Lawrence on Trump: Lies can be impeachable...
Schiff seeks Trump dossier author testimony
Trump lawyer oversteps in FISA court outreach
Hawaii first to sue over new Trump travel ban
More pieces of Trump Russia dossier check out
Sen. Franken: AG Sessions 'perjured himself'
GOP Rep. can't say you won't lose health care
The power of titles
Ruddy on reptd Trump-Russia meeting: What...
Politics
Trump wiretap claim overshadows GOP's...
Schiff seeks Trump dossier author testimony
Sketchy Trump deal eyed for ties to Iran
How do you defend Trump’s alternative facts?
Historian gives inside scoop on 2016...
Russian's travel examined for ties to Trump
Russia oligarch, Trump camp seen intersecting
WP: Trump camp's Sessions, Russian amb spoke
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
Many avenues for Trump Russia investigation
Remnick: Buyers remorse in Moscow over Trump
Trump mysteries less odd from Russia vantage
The split of the Democratic Party: Bernie...
Trump: I haven't called Russia in 10 years
How can Dems channel town hall energy?
The town halls are working
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald...
Angry town hall crowds confront GOP
Lewandowski counters Trump voter fraud claim
Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick...
Rand Paul: My plan would legalize freedom,...
'The most insensitive message': GOP health...
Inside GOP plan to repeal and replace
'Pass a clean repeal,' says GOP congressman
GOP senator: I have seen no evidence of...
Rattner's charts: How House bill would...
Tim Kaine: Congress really needs to up our...
House Republican on winners and losers of...
The impact the travel ban has on refugees
Trump immigration list both 'irrational'...
Author makes the case for 'Why Wall Street...
WH incapable of dealing with international...
Trump rips into Obama...again...over Gitmo
‘That’s just dumb’: Carson's 'immigrants'...
Barnicle: Why do we need the ban at all?
Mika: How can anyone trust what this WH says?
Inside Trump's 'worst deal'
'No impulse control': Trump's focus on the...
'This is pretty dark': How to deal with...
Rachel Maddow
More pieces of Trump Russia dossier check out
Trump lawyer oversteps in FISA court outreach
Hawaii first to sue over new Trump travel ban
Schiff seeks Trump dossier author testimony
Sketchy Trump deal eyed for ties to Iran
Trump risks prosecution for questionable deal
Did Trump's travel ban jeopardize Yemen raid?
Mail-in ballot opposed for fear of Democrats
Putin critic takes big risk exposing graft
Sessions to amend false Senate testimony
Russian dissident talks surviving poisoning
Russia oligarch, Trump camp seen intersecting
Russian's travel examined for ties to Trump
DHS intel doc contradicts case for travel ban
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case
Security argument for Trump's ban falls apart
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
WP: Trump camp's Sessions, Russian amb spoke
Trump Russia inquiry faces challenges
Schumer: Trump actions contradict his words