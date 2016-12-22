Hardball with Chris Matthews 12/22/16

Inauguration plans fall short of Donald Trump’s expectations

Trump’s team released details of the inauguration plan and it seems so far there is a lack of star power at the event. "The Daily Show” co-creator Lizz Winstead and Variety’s Ted Johnson discuss why. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and Trump)
3 hours 2 min ago
Conway: Trump is putting the world 'on notice'
4 hours 35 min ago
An inauguration free of A-list celebrities
6 hours 17 min ago
Will Trump sink into the swamp?
5 hours 13 min ago
The best and worst political moments of 2016
5 hours 57 min ago
Sen.: Trump 'has the maturity of a five-year-old'
HHS: Obamacare open enrollment 'very strong'
Conway named counselor to the president
Trump picks Sean Spicer as Press Secretary
Trump Dr.: 'If something happens, it happens'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL