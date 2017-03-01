Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/01/17

House investigates collusion between Trump and Russia

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., discusses the U.S. House Intelligence Committee call to investigate allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions
Sen. King: Very serious to charge Sessions with perjury
2 hours 42 min ago
How Putin's biggest backer turned biggest enemy
16 hours 25 min ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for AG Sessions to resign
4 hours 37 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump's claims about Yemen raid run into conflicting evidence
4 hours 12 min ago
House Republican suggests Sessions should recuse himself
'I have not met with any Russians,' Sessions says
Senator Franken: Sessions should recuse himself
Did AG Sessions commit perjury?
Nance: 10 years ago this would have been treason

