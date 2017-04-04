Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/04/17

Holt: It's a time of rising tension on Korean peninsula

Lester Holt from South Korea discusses North Korea's ballistic missile firing into the Sea of Japan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires missile into East China Sea
1 hour 33 min ago
Sen. Leahy: ‘We should go after…war criminal’ Assad
3 hours 21 min ago
'I leaked nothing to nobody,' Susan Rice insists
8 hours 45 min ago
Chuck: Rice news gives GOP temporary relief
3 hours 45 min ago
Unmasking vs. leaking: How to follow latest Russia twists
3 hours 5 min ago
Suspected gas attack in Syria 'uniquely horrific'
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What it means
Trump signs measure undermining Internet privacy safeguards
Maddow: Trump puts the NSC to personal political use
O'Reilly loses big advertiser after reports of harassment

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL