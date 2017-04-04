Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/04/17
Holt: It's a time of rising tension on Korean peninsula
Lester Holt from South Korea discusses North Korea's ballistic missile firing into the Sea of Japan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Congratulations to the Tar Heels!
Rep. Heck on Trump-Russia: There's so much...
Matthews: This presidency resembles...
Rep. Speier: Web of relationships bet....
WPost: Secret meeting with Trump supporter...
Matthews: With Trump, don’t take fear off...
Matthews reflects on the loss of a major...
Chris Matthews: Donald Trump’s bad month
Matthews to Flynn: What goes around comes...
Lock ‘who’ up?
Matthews offers thank you to some unusual...
FBI Agent Watts on Russia: They believe in...
Sen. Warner on Russians: ‘They'll be back...
Matthews: Call me an optimist but we saw...
Matthews: You can’t shake your head in WH...
Sen. Murphy on Putin: ‘this is serious’
Matthews: Is President Trump happy?
The similarities between Trump and Nixon
The Parallels between Nixon and Trump
Politics
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Flynn Immunity Request 'A Grave and...
Reports: White House officials helped Rep....
Reports: Michael Flynn offering Russia...
Trump actions boosted Russian effectiveness
Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case
Jeremy Bash: Our system of checks and...
Senate Intel. Cmte. leaders promise...
White House denies trying to stop key...
Just 67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval...
Senate Intel. Cmte. to question Trump son...
Top House Intel Dem Schiff tells Chairman...
Report: Russians may have used ‘bots’ to...
House Intel Chair Nunes cancels public...
Candidate Trump pledged to end Obamacare ...
Defiant Trump defends blatant falsehoods...
Intel. Cmte. Dem on reports of new...
The Trump Equation
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What...
New doc examines Israeli settlers in West...
Rand Paul: Ask Susan Rice under oath
GOP leadership heartless with ACA, says...
GOP sought 5-4 court to do what big donors...
Congressman on why he remains 'very...
What would lead to unmasking?
Did Trump admin seek back-channel line...
New book traces how Reagan emerged from...
Author warns of Europe's 'Coming Dark Age'
Blumenthal: Gorsuch will be a swing vote
Explosions reported at Russian train stations
Oversight chair says Flynn shouldn't...
Trump asks if Clinton apologized for...
Jared Kushner as the defacto secretary of...
Why the National Enquirer went after...
Trump says US can solve North Korea...
Dr. Brzezinski receives SIPA Award at...
Trump continues surveillance claims on...
Trump keeps up the weekend tweets
Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies
Fmr Trump adviser had been Russian spy target
Trump puts NSC to personal political use
Trump politics diverts national security team
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case
White House role in leaks raises suspicion
Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'
Trump scandals risk inuring Americans to...
Immunity in presidential scandals has...
Trump actions boosted Russian effectiveness
Schiff presses for public hearing for Yates
Schiff: Nunes questions hurt credibility
Trump talk provokes NATO self-reckoning
Political strains in West serve Putin goals
Trump aide's real estate deals raise alarm
Trump aide's money trail runs through Cyprus