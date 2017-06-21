Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/21/17
Himes: It'd be helpful if Trump said Russia interference happened
Congressman Himes believes Trump is being unhelpful by denying the Russian interference in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Himes: It'd be helpful if Trump said...
Sen. Blumenthal: I believe there could be...
Sen. Booker: Trump is trying to choke...
Matthews: Scalise saved by the brave...
Trump looking to overhaul White House...
McCaskill: Healthcare bill a tax cut for...
Matthews: The nonsense of Trump now a...
Matthews: Trump's lawyer has drowned in...
People will remember who took away their...
Ad in Georgia election ties Dems to...
Flynn failed to disclose 2015 Saudi Trip
Matthews: Trump has a very short fuse
Matthews: Watergate’s a history lesson...
Dilanian: If Trump’s lawyer needs a lawyer...
Matthews: If Trump's innocent, he needs to...
Special counsel investigating Kushner’s...
61% think Trump obstructed the Russia Probe
President Trump under investigation...
Matthews: Our views on guns show us how...
Welker: This probe continues to hang over...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Sen. Murphy: Democratic Party ‘Hyper...
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up...
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns
Mueller team paints picture of Trump case
Georgia Democrats see path to close party gap
Georgia race breaks anti-GOP swing streak
Pompeo briefed Flynn despite known concerns
Fmr. GOP Rep.: Trump scared to sign...
Spicer can't say if Trump believes Russia...
Fmr. GOP Rep.: Republicans failed to hit...
Fmr. Dem Rep.: Special elections don't...
Has Trump dumped commander-in-chief...
GOP to force vote on Trumpcare before July...
GA-06 election: 'Ominous win' for GOP in...
Career criminal, mob ties, Trump associate
RICO lawsuit exposes Trump on another front
The most Trumpian tribute to the President...
Democratic Senators ask CBO for copy of...
Suspect Shot After Explosion at Brussels...
Senate Dems Call out GOP for Health Care...
Politics
Spicer can't say if Trump believes Russia...
More Russian election hacks on the horizon?
Trump goes from escalator to under...
Trump & his personal lawyer both hire...
Trump attacks 'Crooked H' on Twitter 220...
Why Kushner's meeting with Putin-linked...
Candidate Trump warned Clinton would face...
Jeff Sessions changing his story on...
After Sessions hearing, White House still...
Fmr. FBI Special Agent: 'We've already...
Sessions' Russian meetings still a mystery
141 days in, Trump's still talking about...
Is Trump showing enough concern about...
Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to...
Mostly corroborated story under fire by Comey
McCaskill: Russia Probe Not About...
House Democrat: No brake between Trump's...
Report: NSA doc shows Russia tried to hack...
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian hacking
Meeks: 'No Question' Russians Involved in...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up...
Putin power in Russia exaggerated, says...
'I don't like the process': GOP senator on...
GOP health care offering is 'horrible,'...
Sen. Murphy: Democratic Party ‘Hyper...
Senator says economic message way forward...
After Georgia loss, Democrats must press...
Republicans criticize own party over...
Senator asks DHS for more info on Russia...
GOP senator can't see Trump 'terminating'...
Trump hits new job approval low in poll
Durbin says Dems need three GOP senators...
GOP senator: I have not seen final health...
Senator calls for tougher North Korea...
Sean Spicer looking for his replacement:...
Yes, Trump can be charged with obstruction...
If GOP loses to Ossoff, 'there's going to...
Why Trump cannot run from Warmbier's death
Following 'Ceasar' protests, a talk about...
Can the country come back from toxic...
Rachel Maddow
Pompeo briefed Flynn despite known concerns
RICO lawsuit exposes Trump on another front
Career criminal, mob ties, Trump associate
Georgia race breaks anti-GOP swing streak
Georgia Democrats see path to close party gap
Mueller team paints picture of Trump case
US student, former North Korea captive dies
Newly reported subpoena shows shape of probe
Hotly contested Georgia election ends Tuesday
Democrats push back on secret GOP health bill
Is Mike Pence PAC money for legal defense?
All The President's Men Revisited 6/17 at 9pm
Trump assembles odd mix of defense lawyers
CIA's Pompeo ducks Senate Judiciary's query
Trump twitter rants worsen his situation
Klobuchar: Trump makes no sense on Cuba
Pence hires lawyer with relevant experience
Kushner business dealings under investigation
Hope builds for unity in wake of shooting
House Intel could look into Trump obstruction