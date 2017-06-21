Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/21/17

Himes: It'd be helpful if Trump said Russia interference happened

Congressman Himes believes Trump is being unhelpful by denying the Russian interference in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
3 hours 28 min ago
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
5 hours 54 min ago
Ex-WH counsel: No reason to take obstruction off the table
1 hour 27 min ago
RNC chair: Trump "energizes" base to special election victories
2 hours 50 min ago
Speier: DNC caught in ‘he said-she said’ over hack help
1 hour 47 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: The boogeyman in Georgia 6th?
What's in the secret GOP health care bill?
Ohio jails treating opioid addicts due to growing epidemic
GOP health care offering is 'horrible,' says senator
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up call for Dems

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL