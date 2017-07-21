Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/21/17
Hewitt on Sessions: If it's true, he should resign
With the report that Sessions discussed campaign-related matters with a Russian official despite denials, Hugh Hewitt is suggesting the Attorney General should resign if the story is true. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Hewitt on Sessions: If it's true, he...
WSJ: Kushner discloses more assets in...
WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign...
Spicer Out, Scaramucci in White House
Matthews: Trump thinks he's above the law
AP: Trump aides worried about Putin bromance
Dan Rather: There's going to be a...
NYT: Trump warns Mueller don't delve in...
James Clapper: Trump is making Russia...
Trump Jr, Manafort, Kushner invited to...
Trump won’t take responsibility if...
Trump boasted easy Obamacare repeal,...
NBC News: Trump, Putin had second...
Independent support sliding for Trump
Matthews: Nepotism the root of Trump’s...
New polls show Trump down while Obamacare up
Hickenlooper: Voters are worried about...
Trump Jr came up with 7 days of excuses
More Russians at Trump Jr meeting than...
Revised Senate health bill keeps deep...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
A new hire for the WH, but is Scaramucci...
Trump seeks to discredit Mueller and...
Is the GOP totally beholden to Trump?
Team Trump makes 'active effort' to...
Trump finances part of Russia investigation
Trump threatens to turn back clock on FBI
WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself
For Trump to fire Mueller, Sessions has to go
Conservative groups push for new tax reform
Kristol: Sessions should stay in the AG job
Trump warns Mueller, but can Mueller be...
Sessions' act of character seen as...
Joe: John McCain has been a fighter his...
Why did Trump warn Mueller not to go after...
Charlie Sykes: Trump's undermining...
Graham on McCain: Cancer has never had a...
NYT: Trump says he regrets making Jeff...
Barney Frank: What America has learned...
Who's going to tell Trump it's over?
Trump attack on Sessions shows he wants...
Politics
6 months in, Trump no longer thinks...
Inside Obama WH plan to thwart Putin's...
Why did Trump warn Mueller not to go after...
Charlie Sykes: Trump's undermining...
NYT: Trump says he regrets making Jeff...
Eighth attendee of Trump Jr's meeting with...
Another attendee ID'd at Trump Jr meeting
'He was born angry': New book delves into...
Trump says just repeal Obamacare after GOP...
NY subpoenas bank records on Manafort loans
How did Natalia Veselnitskaya end up in...
Farkas: Russia wants "influence over Trump...
Did Kremlin use Trump Jr. meeting to test...
Indira Lakshmanan on Trump Jr. meeting: ...
Why we still don't know everything about...
List of Trump camp Russia contacts not normal
Russia strategy: exploit 'aligned parties'
Trump Jr Russian meeting scandal continues
GOP Rep. can't rule out Trump criminal...
Trump previously denied campaign had any...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump seeks to discredit Mueller and...
The woolly mammoth is coming back: Author...
Friday wrap-up: Pompeo, Trump and Lavrov
What is the Senate trying to do?: Kathleen...
Russian minister suggests other Trump,...
What Trump's ending of a CIA program means
A new hire for the WH, but is Scaramucci...
New shake-ups ahead for Trump outside...
Rand Paul: Health care was broken before...
Trump traps GOP when it comes to health care
Why Manafort, Trump Jr.'s testimony will...
Inside Obama WH plan to thwart Putin's...
Conservative groups push for new tax reform
Kristol: Sessions should stay in the AG job
Donald Trump stumbles into another lie
Trump warns Mueller, but can Mueller be...
Sessions' act of character seen as...
Joe: John McCain has been a fighter his...
People need to have health care, says Gov....
GOP searches for survival path on health care
Rachel Maddow
For Trump to fire Mueller, Sessions has to go
WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself
Trump threatens to turn back clock on FBI
Trump finances part of Russia investigation
Sen McCain, war hero, fighting brain tumor
Trump lashes Sessions, Justice officials
Trump, feeling heat, attacks Justice autonomy
Schiff: Trump one-on-one with Putin 'risky'
Fmr ethics director: Trump setting wrong tone
Trump, Putin had second encounter at G20
Another attendee ID'd at Trump Jr meeting
What would Russia want from the US?
US under Trump shifts toward Putin worldview
GOP health bill collapses on new rejections
Health care rallies continue as GOP flounders
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck'
NY subpoenas bank records on Manafort loans
Trump 2020 campaign donors paying for lawyers
GOP health/tax bill attacked from all sides
Trump lawyer/spokesman underperforming on TV