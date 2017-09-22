Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/22/17

Hardball September 22 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

McCain against Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal
4 hours 8 min ago
Donald Trump's 'Strange' endorsement
2 hours 33 min ago
Feds inform 21 states they were targeted by Russian hackers
5 hours 5 min ago
Trump calls Russia investigation a hoax
4 hours 24 min ago
Tom Price under investigation for charter jet scandal
3 hours 3 min ago
Matthews: If GOP passes repeal, 21 million will blame them
3 hours 26 min ago
Comey insider: Fmr. FBI Director 'very concerned' about Trump's behavior
4 hours 45 min ago
Does America 'listen' less in age of Trump?
How Jimmy Kimmel impacts the health care debate
Trump travels to Alabama as Senate race heats up

