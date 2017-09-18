Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/18/17

Hardball September 18 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day.

NYT: Prosecutors told Manafort they plan to indict him
3 hours 38 min ago
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in first UN speech
1 hour 51 min ago
Dems prep for another fight to defend Obamacare from GOP
2 hours 58 min ago
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
3 hours 8 min ago
Matthews: Trump has lowered the bar for decency
4 hours 43 min ago
Where did Trump’s leftover inauguration money go?
Schatz: Latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is worst yet
Did Kushner’s data help select Facebook targets for Russians?
Trump’s political identity crisis goes global
Trump to campaign for Luther Strange in Alabama

