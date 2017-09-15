Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/15/17

Hardball September 15 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's deal with Dems infuriates his base
14 hours 35 min ago
Fmr. Clinton advisor: She has a lot to get off her chest
16 hours 4 min ago
GOP Rep.: Dreamers need path to citizenship
16 hours 25 min ago
"New collar jobs" could narrow unemployment gap
1 day 10 hours ago
Will America lose Obamacare or get single payer?
15 hours 5 sec ago
Why some regulations need to be kept in place
Nelson: Trump is learning swamp will 'never get drained'
Cassini probe dives headfirst into Saturn
Flynn's son now a subject of Russia probe
Trump demands apology after being called 'white supremacist'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL