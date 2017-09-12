Hardball with Chris Matthews 09/12/17

Hardball September 12 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
4 hours 14 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
5 hours 21 min ago
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
2 hours 59 min ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
4 hours 23 min ago
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
4 hours 1 min ago
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner
6 hours 18 min ago
Clinton: No doubt Trump camp hid connections with Russia
4 hours 47 min ago
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites spread our Russian propaganda
5 hours 51 min ago
Rand Paul: None of the wars we’re in have to do with 9/11
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax hack

