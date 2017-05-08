Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/08/17

Hardball May 8, 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New Flynn revelations exposed during Yates hearing
6 hours 44 min ago
Matthews: Sally Yates makes Trump look bad
4 hours 53 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on Flynn: It's clear he was compromised
5 hours 39 min ago
Did Trump lie about the Flynn fiasco?
4 hours 46 min ago
Exclusive: Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
5 hours 52 min ago
Will frat brothers go to prison for Penn St. hazing death?
Joe: GOP messaging on health care has been 'horrific'
Exclusive: Flynn never told DIA that Russians paid him
MaddowBlog: GOP Rep says 'nobody dies' from lacking access to health care
Backlash against Trumpcare erupts across U.S.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL