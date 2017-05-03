Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/03/17

Hardball May 3, 2017

House Republicans to vote on health care Thursday
Ivanka Trump's influence difficult to discern
3 hours 32 min ago
New GOP defense tactic targets Trump Russia dossier
4 hours 12 min ago
Jared Kushner courts scandal with sketchy business backers
3 hours 20 min ago
Booker: GOP health care bill a 'death knell'
4 hours 59 min ago
Bill de Blasio: 1M in NYC could lose insurance under GOP health care plan
Spicer tries to sell border fence as wall
Trump boasts... and Washington shrugs
Matthews: Jimmy Kimmel deserves the chance to speak
Grassley: Susan Rice’s excuse for not testifying is ‘wrong’

