Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/19/17

Hardball May 19, 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines of the day.

Trump gets royal treatment in Saudi Arabia
How might Trump try to end Russia investigation?
11 hours 35 min ago
Maddow: Giant contradiction in Comey firing story
11 hours 2 min ago
Watergate lawyer: Obstruction of justice evidence 'overwhelming'
10 hours 54 min ago
Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
14 hours 14 min ago
Trump told his tweets could pose legal problem
10 hours 9 min ago
NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe
Chris Matthews: Potential for a Trump catastrophe
McClatchy: Congress told Russia probe now includes poss. cover-up
Debate prep video shows Hillary practicing how to avoid Trump hug

