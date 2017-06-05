Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/05/17

Hardball June 5, 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Chris Matthews to Carter Page: Why are you hiding?
6 hours 26 min ago
Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
7 hours 28 min ago
Matthews: US foreign policy is now Trump's psyche
5 hours 30 min ago
Josh Earnest: Trump is 'intentionally sowing fear and chaos'
5 hours 20 min ago
Swalwell: Memory loss is affecting a lot of Trump camp
5 hours 50 min ago
Trump goes after London mayor following terror attack
What’s inside the leaked NSA report on Russian election hacking?
Cosby faces first day of sexual assault trial
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia: 'Inconceivable' that Putin didn't know Flynn
GOP Sen: 'Good idea' for U.S. to leave climate agreement

