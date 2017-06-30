Hardball with Chris Matthews 06/30/17

Hardball June 30, 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump behavior hurts the presidency, but he doesn't care
4 hours 6 min ago
WSJ: Activist seeking hacked Clinton emails cited Trump aides
2 hours 47 min ago
GOP strategist: Trump health care flip 'immoral,' 'wrong'
3 hours 3 min ago
MS Secretary of State says 'go jump in the Gulf' over voter files
4 hours 37 min ago
Maddow reacts to new report of Flynn connections with Russia
5 hours 5 min ago
States reject Trump's Voter Fraud Commission request
Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
Who supports the GOP Healthcare plan?
Joy Reid: Trump has been vulgar his whole adult life
Is Trump breaking campaign promises on health care?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL