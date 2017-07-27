Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/27/17

Hardball July 27, 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate Republicans fail to repeal Obamacare
Scaramucci calls Priebus 'schizophrenic, paranoiac'
8 hours 24 min ago
Graham bill would block Trump from firing Special Counsel
6 hours 21 min ago
GOP deploys counter narrative amid continued Trump disgrace
8 hours 11 min ago
Bernie Sanders: GOP is now a right-wing extremist party
8 hours 51 min ago
Trump admin. threatens Alaska over senator’s vote
Earnest: Scaramucci himself is a problem for WH
Lawrence: Scaramucci ‘stupidest person ever’ to work in WH comms
Hirono: I'm now an American with a pre-existing condition
Graham: Skinny bill a 'half-assed' approach to Obamacare repeal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL