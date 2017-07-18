Hardball with Chris Matthews 07/18/17

Hardball July 18, 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NBC News: Trump, Putin had second conversation at G20
4 hours 16 min ago
Sanders: Trumpcare fail is victory for American people
3 hours 43 min ago
Matthews: Trump Jr. told us nothing about his meeting
4 hours 17 min ago
When Trump plays with trucks, a health care bill dies
3 hours 33 min ago
Eighth person identified at Trump Tower meeting
9 hours 54 min ago
NBC Poll: Just 12% in key Trump counties back GOP health bill
Trump tells reporters he won’t take responsibility if Obamacare fails
Christie: ‘Confident’ Trump didn’t know about son’s Russia meeting
Sen. Murray to GOP on health care: Join with Trump or work with us
GOP Rep: Trump Jr. meeting distraction from broader Russia issues

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL