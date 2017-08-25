Hardball August 25 2017

Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/25/17

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio
3 hours 43 min ago
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4, hurtles toward Texas
Sebastian Gorka resigns as special assistant to Trump
3 hours 19 min ago
Rep. Gallego: 'Trump is a racist and he's pardoning another racist'
2 hours 17 min ago
NBC: Mueller issues new subpoenas to Manafort associates
5 hours 52 min ago
Matthews: The Special Counsel is gaining speed
WSJ: Special counsel looks at role Flynn played
Cohn: Trump admin. can 'do better' to stand up to Neo-Nazis
WH likely to end DACA immigration program
Texas Gov.: Undocumented will not have to show ID for Hurricane relief

