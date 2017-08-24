Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/24/17

Hardball August 24 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Broad Mueller mandate could mean crisis for Jared Kushner
3 hours 32 min ago
Lawrence: Trump 'embarrassed' over border wall
2 hours 23 min ago
Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of Trump-Russia meeting
3 hours 54 min ago
Former Trump adviser Icahn on NY AG's radar
3 hours 21 min ago
GOP Rep: 'Potential' for Trump 2020 primary challenge
7 hours 43 min ago
Is it OK to discuss the president's mental health?
Trump has done nothing on the opioid crisis
Matthews: Trump knows what he did on Russia
President Trump's retweeting problem
Hayes: White supremacists 100% right about statues

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL