Hardball with Chris Matthews 08/21/17

Hardball August 21 2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political news of the day.

Trump vows Afghanistan victory, stays silent on troop levels
NBC's Pentagon reporter: Trump 'now owns this war'
4 hours 52 min ago
Breitbart slams Trump “flip-flop” on war
3 hours 58 min ago
Trump hits Pakistan on Afghanistan War with provocative criticism
4 hours 46 min ago
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
7 hours 26 sec ago
Trump looked at eclipse without glasses 6 times
Sen. Cardin: Trump has 'put America at risk'
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?
The Secret Service is running out of money
Who's on Steve Bannon's enemy list?

