Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/14/17

Hardball 04/14/2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines and news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?
5 hours 7 min ago
Chris: The world is watching North Korea
4 hours 25 min ago
Panetta: Dangerous to take preemptive strike on NK
11 hours 18 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump faces Chinese mockery for policy reversals
15 hours 25 min ago
Trump drops bomb as new Russia story breaks
1 day 1 hour ago
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
British intel agency reported Trump-Russia ties
MaddowBlog: Trump's military praise comes with caveat
MaddowBlog: Trump hopes to eliminate world fears
Mar-a-Lago kitchen hit with 13 health code violations

