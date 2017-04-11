Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/11/17

Hardball 04/11/2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines and news of the day.

FBI granted FISA warrant to monitor Carter Page
3 hours 56 min ago
Spicer apologizes after causing uproar with Hitler gaffe
Who is Trump aide Sebastian Gorka?
3 hours 28 min ago
Trump's strong opinions on presidential golfing
3 hours 34 min ago
Did Russia know about Syria gas attack in advance?
6 hours 14 min ago
MaddowBlog: Spicer’s Hitler analogy goes horribly awry
Tillerson visits Moscow amid rising tensions over Syria
Dems pushing for Trump’s taxes before tackling tax reform
'They can't do that': Joe Scarborough on United controversy
Dems try to turn energy into turnout in GA election

