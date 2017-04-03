Hardball with Chris Matthews 04/03/17

Hardball 04/03/2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines and news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies
2 hours 45 min ago
Matthews: This presidency resembles nothing before it
3 hours 47 min ago
WaPo: Secret meeting with Trump supporter and Russian official
4 hours 45 min ago
Democrats have votes to block SCOTUS nomination
6 hours 21 min ago
The Trump administration's ethical quagmires
3 hours 14 min ago
Inside Trump’s meeting with NBC News
Grassley: Democrats ‘can’t lay a glove’ on Gorsuch
Potential conflicts of interest for Ivanka Trump, Kushner
Scarborough: He's president and all he does is watch TV
Dems eye GA special election as referendum on Trump admin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL