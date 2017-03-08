Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/08/17

Hardball 03/08/2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines and news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Bernie Sanders: Trumpcare is 'an absolute disaster'
3 hours 57 min ago
Carville doesn't think it will be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'
4 hours 6 min ago
Press Secretary isn't the only WH job Spicer's had
3 hours 33 min ago
Sen. Murphy: GOP is putting 'entire country at risk'
5 hours 15 min ago
Dean rips ‘nonsense, crackpot’ GOP health care plan
5 hours 46 min ago
GOP Rep.: Health care bill doesn’t do what we promised
MaddowBlog: AG Sessions can’t shake Russia controversy
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage
Sen. Warren to Trump: Talk is cheap.
Morning Joe: Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL