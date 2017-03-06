Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/06/17

Hardball 03/06/2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines and news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP unveils Obamacare replacement legislation
2 hours 10 min ago
Gavin Grimm: 'I'll stay fighting' for transgender rights
8 hours 15 min ago
Is the new travel ban still unconstitutional?
3 hours 1 min ago
What evidence do Dems have for Russia investigation?
6 hours 15 min ago
White House plagiarizes statement from Exxon
2 hours 10 min ago
Defending Trump’s alternative facts
Trump makes unsubstantiated claims of being wiretapped
Trump org 'doesn't do business' in 6 banned nations
Tillerson discusses new immigration order
SCOTUS rejects appeal in transgender student case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL