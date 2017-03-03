Hardball with Chris Matthews 03/03/17

Hardball 03/03/2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines and news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
5 hours 18 min ago
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi
16 hours 15 min ago
Sen. Paul: Russia issue 'political witch hunt'
6 hours 34 min ago
Can N.C. Gov. make good on bathroom bill repeal promise?
6 hours 37 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar, Senate Dems call for Sessions to testify
Trump tweets old photo of Schumer with Putin, demands probe
Dem Sen. says Sessions should be questioned under oath
Did Donald Trump just sink Jeff Sessions?
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL