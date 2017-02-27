Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/27/17

Hardball 02/27/2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines and news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: ‘Nobody knew’ health care was so complicated
2 hours 33 min ago
Sen. Durbin: GOP trying to bury Russia scandal
2 hours 49 min ago
Breast cancer survivor on ACA repeal: 'It's dehumanizing'
2 hours 27 min ago
‘Massive pro-Trump demonstrations’ not so massive
2 hours 17 min ago
NBC: Yemen SEAL raid has yielded no significant intelligence
Chris: Trump needs more than an applause line
Crowley rips Trump for refusing to criticize Putin
Sen. Heinrich: American people 'expecting' Russia investigation
Republican admits the resistance is working
Muhammad Ali Jr. on being detained: I was asked about religion

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL