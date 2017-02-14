Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/14/17

Hardball 02/14/2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines and news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Trump camp and Russian intel officials in repeated contact
3 hours 21 min ago
Pence told about DOJ warning on Flynn 15 days after WH
7 hours 36 min ago
Howard Dean: Trump is in 'deep trouble'
6 hours 5 min ago
McCaskill on Flynn: The double standard is stunning
5 hours 24 min ago
Col. Wilkerson on NSC in disarray: 'It's a disaster'
4 hours 11 min ago
Glenn Thrush: Spicer's timeline 'sloppy and implausible'
McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
Rep.: House GOP 'wrong' to stay silent on Russia
GOP rep. on Flynn: Cover-up is worse than the crime
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL