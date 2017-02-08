Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/08/17

Hardball 02/08/2017

Sessions confirmed as AG amid partisan acrimony
10 hours 14 min ago
Tim Kaine: I wake up thinking I'm in an alternate reality
10 hours 59 min ago
Chris: Just another day in politics for Trump
11 hours 12 min ago
Sherrod Brown: 'Republicans are scared of Trump'
10 hours 14 min ago
SCOTUS pick calls Trump attacks on judges 'demoralizing'
13 hours 12 min ago
Sanders: McConnell owes Warren an apology
Fmr. CIA head: ‘Start over’ on counterterror strategy
Warren: Republicans don't want to hear the facts
Palmieri: Protesters aren't angry, 'they're scared'
