Hardball with Chris Matthews 02/03/17

Hardball 02/03/2017

Chris Matthews and a panel of guests discuss the political headlines and news of the day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's immigration ban
3 hours 54 min ago
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'
3 hours 35 min ago
Spicer: Iran's actions won't go unchecked
5 hours 43 min ago
DeVos future uncertain as Senate vote looms
10 hours 39 min ago
Greta: Tragedy in the shadows of Capitol Hill
5 hours 17 min ago
Over 100,000 visas revoked after immigration ban
Gov. Brewer: DeVos is the 'right choice'
Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
Trump to roll back financial regulations

