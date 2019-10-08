Gregory Meeks: If Trump continues to obstruct, that will be part of the impeachment

Gregory Meeks: If Trump continues to obstruct, that will be part of the impeachment13:13
At the risk of obstructing justice, President Trump and his administration have launched a new bid to slow the unfolding impeachment inquiry. Ambassador Sondland has become a central figure in the Trump- Ukraine scandal and was served with a subpoena and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff made clear that the administration's stonewalling represents obstruction of justice. Congressman Gregory Meeks agrees with Schiff’s statement.