Hardball

Gregory Meeks: If Trump continues to obstruct, that will be part of the impeachment

13:13

At the risk of obstructing justice, President Trump and his administration have launched a new bid to slow the unfolding impeachment inquiry. Ambassador Sondland has become a central figure in the Trump- Ukraine scandal and was served with a subpoena and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff made clear that the administration's stonewalling represents obstruction of justice. Congressman Gregory Meeks agrees with Schiff’s statement.Oct. 8, 2019

