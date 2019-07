On Secretary of Labor Acosta’s defense of his handling of the Epstein case, former Palm Beach State Attorney Barry E. Krischer said, “If Mr. Acosta was truly concerned with the State’s case and felt he had to rescue the matter, he would have moved forward with the 53-page indictment that his own office drafted. Instead, Mr. Acosta brokered a secret plea deal that resulted in a Non-Prosecution Agreement.”